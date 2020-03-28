Hyderabad: Sanitation works hit hard in Rajendranagar

Rajendranagar: As the entire State administration is engaged in fighting Coronavirus pandemic, the sanitation services such as garbage collection and sewerage works have taken a backseat in several areas of Rajendranagar.

According to official sources, the GHMC sanitary staff are reasoning out that sewerage management has been put under the ambit of HMWS&SB for the last one month.

However, sources in civic bodies say, "Though the maintenance of sewerage has been relinquished by the GHMC, according to the terms of transition, the GHMC officials must continue to assist the HMWS&SB for the next three months to ensure smooth operations.

While the GHMC staff is putting the onus on HMWS&SB, the officials of water body are washing their hands off saying that due to lack of sufficient staff and supporting equipment, the department is unable to attend to the complaints of sewerage issues. It is still in the process to set the things right."

"Ever since put on priority the preventive measures against the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, the garbage collection and upkeep of sewerage has been hit severely in areas under Rajedranagar. While the pilling up of waste reeks inside the houses, the overflowing of sewerage on the streets is stinking outside the doors. This situation is hinting towards another health crises," complain Syed Shoukat Ali, a social activist of Shastripuram.

"After the GHMC sanitary staff handed over all their equipment and gears to HMWS&SB, they are simply declining to attend to the complaints pertaining to sewerage overflow. Despite of raising online complaints several days ago, no one turned up yet to attend the issues. The disinfection campaign of GHMC is confined to only areas where suspected cases of COVID-19 have been identified, whereas the other areas have been left on their own fate," rued Abdul Rasheed, a resident of Kings Colony.