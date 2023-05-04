Live
- Gold and silver rates today surges in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 04 May 2023
- 5 Most common Password Vulnerability and know how to avoid them
- World Password Day: Tips to consider for setting up a strong password
- KCR to inaugurate the BRS party office in Delhi today
- IMD predicts rains to Telangana and AP for three days ahead of expected cyclone
- World Password Day: Security threats that can compromise our passwords security
- A timely gesture by DCGI to pharma sector
- Lithe or forceful, dance matters
- Loose-tongued Congress ruining chance in Karnataka
- LOT adds ACs to its product range
Hyderabad: Sarkari school students to get free textbooks, uniforms
Free distribution of textbooks and notebooks would cost Rs 200 crore
Hyderabad : Around 24 lakh students studying in the government schools in the State will be provided with free textbooks, notebooks and uniforms by the government, informed Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy on Wednesday during a review meeting with officials of the education department.
She stated that the free distribution of textbooks and notebooks would cost Rs 200 crore this year. The government had spent Rs 138 crore on the distribution of textbooks and notebooks last year. Children studying in primary schools will be provided with workbooks also. The requirement of notebooks for students in high schools was already taken into count and supplies will be made accordingly. Students will be getting bilingual textbooks this year. In addition to this, two pairs of school uniforms will be provided to all the students. The uniforms were being provided to the school children at a cost of Rs 150 crore.
The schools will reopen on June 12. The new academic year should commence in a festive atmosphere. The distribution of textbooks, notebooks and uniforms should be made in the presence of parents involving local legislators and public representatives, All the works taken up under the ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ programme to be expedited and must be completed by the first week of June, she added.