Hyderabad: Sarkari school students to get free textbooks, uniforms

Hyderabad : Around 24 lakh students studying in the government schools in the State will be provided with free textbooks, notebooks and uniforms by the government, informed Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy on Wednesday during a review meeting with officials of the education department.

She stated that the free distribution of textbooks and notebooks would cost Rs 200 crore this year. The government had spent Rs 138 crore on the distribution of textbooks and notebooks last year. Children studying in primary schools will be provided with workbooks also. The requirement of notebooks for students in high schools was already taken into count and supplies will be made accordingly. Students will be getting bilingual textbooks this year. In addition to this, two pairs of school uniforms will be provided to all the students. The uniforms were being provided to the school children at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

The schools will reopen on June 12. The new academic year should commence in a festive atmosphere. The distribution of textbooks, notebooks and uniforms should be made in the presence of parents involving local legislators and public representatives, All the works taken up under the ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ programme to be expedited and must be completed by the first week of June, she added.