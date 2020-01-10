Hyderabad: Scores of people participate in Tiranga rally

Scores of people took part in the Tiranga rally organised by the Union Muslim Action Committee in a protest against CAA, NRC and NPR.

The rally began from Mir Alam Eidgarh after special prayers and will proceed towards Hasannagar, Aramghar, Mailardevpally and Shastripuram. It will come to an end at 5 pm.

A public meeting is organised after the rally at Shastripuram where AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and others address the people. Around 40,000 people are believed to have participated in the rally which is being led by All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party.

The police from Hyderabad and Cyberabad commissionerates arranged heavy bandobust in the view of the rally. They also restricted the traffic flow towards Mir Alam Eidgarh.