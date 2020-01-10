Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Scores of people participate in Tiranga rally

Hyderabad: Scores of people participate in Tiranga rally
Highlights

Scores of people took part in the Tiranga rally organised by the Union Muslim Action Committee in a protest against CAA, NRC and NPR.

Scores of people took part in the Tiranga rally organised by the Union Muslim Action Committee in a protest against CAA, NRC and NPR.

The rally began from Mir Alam Eidgarh after special prayers and will proceed towards Hasannagar, Aramghar, Mailardevpally and Shastripuram. It will come to an end at 5 pm.

A public meeting is organised after the rally at Shastripuram where AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and others address the people. Around 40,000 people are believed to have participated in the rally which is being led by All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party.

The police from Hyderabad and Cyberabad commissionerates arranged heavy bandobust in the view of the rally. They also restricted the traffic flow towards Mir Alam Eidgarh.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Nara Lokesh was taken into custody at Khaja toll plaza in Guntur10 Jan 2020 12:31 PM GMT

Nara Lokesh was taken into custody at Khaja toll plaza in Guntur

JNU Violence: Delhi Police Identifies Nine Suspects Including Aishe Ghosh
JNU Violence: Delhi Police Identifies Nine Suspects Including...
'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Babu, YSRCP leader PVP took a Jibe at...
Supreme Court Verdict On Curbs In Jammu And Kashmir Explained
Supreme Court Verdict On Curbs In Jammu And Kashmir Explained
SC Verdict On Kashmir: Union Minister Javadekar Responds
SC Verdict On Kashmir: Union Minister Javadekar Responds


Top