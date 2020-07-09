Hyderabad: Secretariat demolition at full throttle

Hyderabad: Demolition drive in old Secretariat is in full swing on the third day on Thursday. The authorities have begun razing the J, K, L and H South and North blocks handed over to Telangana by AP Government on request.

The officials visited the entire L block which housed Andhra Chief Minister's camp office before launching the demolition of the 8 floor building with giant proclainers. All necessary measures were also taken to contain the spread of dust come out of the debris in the demolition of the giant buildings. In a two or three days time, all the AP blocks will be flattened and then the shifting of the debris will begin.

To check any dharnas or strikes by opposition and civil society organisations, people movement were restricted around the Secretariat. Traffic diversions were also in the force at Telugu Talli Statue, Liberty Junction, Lakdi-ka-pul and Basheer bagh flyover for the third day. All the roads leading to Secretariat were completely blocked. The traffic restrictions will be continued for two or more days depending on the progress in the demolition works.

Officials said that the construction work will begin only after the completion of the flattening of entire 25 acres of land being used for the construction of new Secretariat building.