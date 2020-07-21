Hyderabad: SI beats up a mobile shop owner for no reason

Hyderabad: In an alleged high-handedness of police, the sub-inspector, Madhu from Bahadurpura, was blamed by a mobile shop owner for beating him mercilessly for no fault of his.

According to the victim, Md Aziz, who owns a mobile repair shop at Bahadurpura, the SI dialed him and told him to come to PS as a case was booked against him.

The victim on Tuesday arrived at the PS and to his utter dismay the SI started beating him which led to the bleeding of his nose and head. He was then pushed out of the PS where his brother Kareem was already waiting for him. Upon witnessing his brother in an injured condition, Kareem rushed to his rescue and took him to a hospital where the brothers narrated their ordeal to the media persons.

The victim, Md Aziz, said that, a few days ago a fight erupted between two persons in front of his shop. He then interfered and stopped the fight and one of the people who was involved in the fight filed a police complaint against him, so that was the reason he was called to the PS.

But, he received the shock of his life when the SI attacked him directly without even uttering a word. However, there was no response from the higher officials of the PS and when we tried to reach them the SHO did not answer the calls.