Hyderabad: SIO holds roundtable on minority education

Hyderabad: The Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) Telangana in its series of events under the theme of 'India as a Welfare State' organised a round table meeting on the topic 'Minority Education, challenges and way ahead'. In the meeting, various academicians, educationists and research scholars discussed various aspects of minority education in India.

During the meet, Madina Girls College Director, Faseeh said that guidance at school and college level is necessary for career opportunities. There is lack of awareness regarding government schemes and scholarships among minority students which should be addressed.

Shaheed Hasrat, SRG-SCERT said that as many students drop their education early, we should focus on primary education instead of higher education.

Another participant, Shaheen Academy Principal, Mufti Majeed said that parents should not force students into career options and should give them freedom in selecting their career according to their capacity.

Asma Firoz, a research scholar from Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) insisted on girls' education and said that parents must give priority to the higher education of girls.

Dr Zubair, President SIO Hyderabad said that lack of implementation on RTE is an important issue with respect to teachers' ratio and quality of education. The drop out ratio at district level is higher in Muslims than other communities which should be addressed immediately. Dr Talha Faiyazuddin, State President, SIO Telangana said that SIO has taken up a very strategic plan to help overcome many educational issues and challenges especially concerning the minorities. It aims towards a thorough research and learning of various choke points of education system hindering the upliftment and excellence of the Muslim community and to navigate towards education building capacity of the community thereby becoming a learned and prosperous society.