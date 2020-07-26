Hyderabad: Soon-to-be joining SRs in hospitals seek mutual transfers

Hyderabad: PG medicos, who are being offered SRship posts for one-year duration by the government, are requesting the Health department to provide accommodation facilities to them, give option for mutual transfers as well as regularising the payment mode, which they want to be given every month unlike previously when it used to be released after six months.

The State government has given nod for appointing 1,191 SRs (Senior Residents) in various State hospitals and accordingly the Health department is sending mails to the medicos telling them to join in so and so hospitals. Medicos from General Medicine, Pulmonology, Anesthesia, Radiology departments who had done their study in any part of the state- government or private medical college- are being given SRship duties in the main Covid hospitals in GHMC limits including Gandhi, Chest, King Koti and TIMS. As a result, medicos who were staying in districts all this while now have to work in Hyderabad and their biggest problem is accommodation.

" City locals and those from districts are looking up to the government to provide accommodation. While those from districts don't have a residence here to stay, medicos from the city are not keen on staying with families as returning home after Covid duties will pose health risk to family members at home, especially parents and children," a medico who did not wish to be quoted said.

As accommodation is a big problem in this corona time, PGs are also showing interest in mutual transfers. For example, a SR hailing from the city but posted in Nalgonda hospital and a SR from Nalgonda but posted in Hyderabad hospital can mutually be transferred if they are willing. Already 130 medicos, who were given appointment orders expressed willingness for mutual transfer. However, mutual transfer is possible only if the two medicos are from the same department.

The other demand of the new SRs is to get assurance from the department for prompt payment of salaries every month. Earlier SRs had to wait for months together for their salaries to be released and we don't wish to face a similar situation, the medico said.

Meanwhile, the soon to be joining SRs brought their demands to the notice of Health Minister Eatala Rajender and the new Health Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi and they are hoping for a positive response in the next few days.