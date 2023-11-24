Hyderabad: Special arrangements for disabled on polling day

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Deputy DEO Anudeep Durishetti said the Election Commission has made all arrangements for disabled voters on the polling day. On Thursday a voter awareness programme was organised for PWD associations in GHMC headquarters.

The Deputy DEO said 4,119 polling centres were set up in Hyderabad district, including necessary infrastructure for the disabled voters. He said thematic polling stations were being set up specially for the disabled in 15 constituencies.

Anudeep said “ramps and wheelchairs are being arranged in all centres for the disabled. Vehicle facilities are being provided to the disabled through the Transport Nodal Officer.”

He said the vehicle facility can be availed through the Awadham App developed by the Election Commission. The associations should convey this information to the disabled. The voter information slips have been distributed to the disabled.

“All measures are being taken to ensure that the 22,000 disabled people in the district vote.” Hearing impaired people are being specially made aware of the right to vote through sign language. We are printing ballot papers in Braille specially for visually challenged voters. Steps are being taken by NCC and NSS volunteers to help the disabled and senior citizens on the polling day. ‘The right to vote has been registered for PWD voters through home voting in the election. A wide-scale campaign is being conducted to vote by the disabled.