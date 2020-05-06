Hyderabad: Special arrangements made to bring Indians stranded abroad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a review meeting on arrangements being made for arrival of Indian Nationals stranded abroad.



The Chief Secretary said that the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India issued orders regarding movement of Indians stranded in foreign countries and issued certain Standard operating Protocol. He informed that 7 flights from 6 Countries with about 2350 passengers are likely to arrive in Hyderabad. The Chief Secretary directed the officials to make arrangements for Institutional Quarantine, medical screening at the airport and coordination with the Nodal Officers designated by MEA (Ministry of External Affairs).

He informed that as per GoI guidelines, the incoming passengers have to undergo institutional quarantine at their own cost. He directed the officials to co-ordinate with hotels to prepare packages for their 14 days stay. He also directed that medical teams should be arranged to undertake their regular check-up. Transport arrangements from airport to quarantine centers were entrusted to M.D., R.T.C.