Hyderabad: Special drive to clear animal waste held by GHMC

Hyderabad: Keeping in view Coronavirus outbreak, the GHMC sanitation wing has cleared the garbage and animal wastage following Bakr-Eid sacrifices. This year during Bakr-Eid to keep the surroundings clean, a special drive was taken up by the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) sanitation wing and were seen clearing the garbage and animal disposal time to time. Corporators and GHMC officials oversaw the drive.

Zonal Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners formed teams to take up the special drive in every division. Black bags were distributed among residents before the EiD. Awareness meetings were held and people urged to use garbage bins which are cleared in time and bleaching powder spilled on the roads, said Santosh Nagar division corporator Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain.

In each division JCB and lifting vehicles were sanctioned and the works were taken up for three days. "Keeping the safety of residents during the current pandemic outbreak, more care was taken and to clear garbage in bylanes, small vehicles were pressed into service, said Mohammed Saifuddin Shafi, Old Malakpet division Corporator. He said before Eid the safety kits were also distributed among SFA workers.

Talabchanchalam division Corporator Nasreen Sultana said, "after the GHMC Deputy Commissioner K A Mangatayaru conducted surprise inspection before Eid and took strict action against them, the sanitation wing workers performed their duty well and also cleared the garbage time to time."

No garbage and animal disposal was seen on roads, and also the door-to-door garbage collectors also did their job well. "Now the GHMC has taken the sanitation drive seriously and keeping the surrounding clean," said Abdul Azeem, a resident of Old City.