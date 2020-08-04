Hyderabad: Sports park on the anvil

Hyderabad: Sportspersons need to practice every day to keep themselves physically fit and excel in their field of sport. It also means that every model city must have sufficient parks to promote sports and provide healthy environment for its citizens. Keeping this in view, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC ) is constructing a sports park at Gajularamaram in an area of 7,476 square metres.



"As the youth are becoming more health conscious and giving importance to sports on a par with education, there is an urgent need of parks for sports enthusiasts. Hyderabad has turned into a concrete jungle with limited opportunities for sportsmen and for their practice. With an objective to promote sporting activities, GHMC is planning to develop parks facilitating basic amenities required for sports persons. It will not only help the youth practice sports of their interest and keep themselves physically fit, the parks will be spacious enough to maintain social distancing. We have allocated a budget of Rs two crore for development of a sports park in an area of 1.8 acre in Gajularamaram. The construction of park will be completed in the next three months," said Shanker, Superintendent Engineer, Kukatpally, GHMC.

The tendering process has been completed and the contractor has been given the work order along with the replica model of the park on Sunday.

"We have received the work order for construction of the new park to be built in 7,476 sq mt including parking space on 560sq mts. The sports park will consist of beach volley ball court, synthetic volley ball court, cricket ground, badminton court, basketball court, gazebo, open gym and cycling tracks in different sports sheds."

This park will motivate our youth to take up sports and represent our State and country in national and international sports competitions," said Krishnamurthy, Contractor.

GHMC is also planning to expand the park and construct two lawns for relaxation purposes.