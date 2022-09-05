Hyderabad: Staff quarters of Golconda Area Hospital lying in neglect

Hyderabad: The staff of Government Area Hospital in Golconda cannot be accommodated in the staff quarters as the quarters has been lying in a dilapidated state. Works have been pending since a long time even after the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) prepared the estimation for the work.

Golconda Area Hospital, one of the oldest government hospital, has been unable to treat patients due to lack of services and funds as it has been neglected by the State government. The dilapidated state of staff quarters has been posing a threat to the hospital for them to work or stay there.

According to the hospital staff, the staff block is reeling under neglect of the Health department and is facing hardship. The entire building is in a dilapidated state and chunks of roof and walls have been continuously crumbling. Several representations were given to the higher authorities but all fell in deaf ears.

Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin said that the party has been submitting proposals requesting to take up development works of the Golconda area hospital, but even after the amount was sanctioned no works have been taken up. Also the staff quarters of the hospital is in very bad condition due to which the staff cannot be accommodated. "After the party submitted a representation for the construction of the new staff quarters building, the TSMSIDC staff also prepared the estimates for the works but the works have been pending since long," said the MLA.

He said, "recently, a representation was also given to the TSMSIDC and requested to pass a necessary order for the sanction of the works along with the demolishing of the old structure and to begin the reconstruction of staff quarters of Golconda Area Hospital."

Meanwhile, as a part of the development of Golconda Area Hospital, Telangana Health Medical and Family Welfare sanctioned Rs 1.32 crore for various development works of the hospital, but there was no reconstruction of staff quarters. The works include the repair works of OP and RMO buildings, construction of a parking shed, compound wall and electrical installation across the building and laying of CC roads.