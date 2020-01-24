Hyderabad: Subhas Bose jayanthi celebrated in Hafeezpet

Hafeezpet: The jayanti of freedom-fighter and leader of the National Indian Army (NIA) Netaji Subas Chandra Bose was celebrated on Thursday in the BJP office here with the local division president Sridhar Rao. Party State Executive Committee member Jnanendra Prasad, who attended the event along with several State leaders, garlanded Netaji's portrait and paid glowing tributes to him.

Addressing the gathering, Prasad stated that Bose had thrown a scare into his enemies during the times of war. He recalled that Bose, who founded the Azad Hind Force, had inspired the youth by his valuable services to the motherland and who became famous for the call to people to offer their blood in return for securing freedom. Prasad described Bose as a 'Yug Purush' who would be remembered for ages as one who defied death. Koteswar Rao, Ravi Goud, Varaprasad, Shiva are Naveen were present.