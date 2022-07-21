Hyderabad: Tarnaka RTC hospital set to have superspeciality facilities

Hyderabad: For the health and welfare of the RTC employees, the RTC Tarnaka hospital is being modernised on a war footing as a super specialty hospital. On Wednesday, RTC vice-chairman and managing director V C Sajjanar inspected the hospital.

During his visit, he assured the employees that adequate measures are being taken to provide better treatment in the hospital.

Sajjanar, along with officers, inspected the medical departments, both in-patients and out-patients departments, and inquired about the services provided to the staff. He said the hospital has a capacity of 200 beds, 15 ICU beds, six dialysis beds and six emergency rooms. Four more operation theaters will be available soon as part of the modernisation of the hospital.

He observed the services being provided in the newly opened ICU and dialysis units and interacted with the employees and their families who are receiving treatment. Sajjanar ordered officials to make available enough medicines.

According to doctors, about two lakh people, including more than 46,000 RTC employees and their family members are availing the services at the hospital.

"During the last six months, 622 people were treated in the ICU; 28 were getting dialysis services every month. More than 4,000 blood tests are done in a month along with 10 surgeries every day," added a doctor.