Hyderabad: Techie arrested for harassing woman on social media

A software engineer has been arrested by the police on the charges of harassing a woman on social networking platform Instagram.

The arrested person was identified as T. Sai Krishna (22). Sai Krishna, a native of Khammam is working as a system engineer trainee in a software firm in Madhapur and a resident of Khammam district.

The police said that SaiKrishna had earlier done a nude video call chat with an unidentified user on Instagram. The accused who want to repeat it again, created a fake profile on Instagram and began sending derogatory message and obscene content to women.

"He searched for female profiles and randomly sent abusive message and vulgar content," an official said, adding that one of the victims approached the theRachakondacybercrimepolice, who booked a case. The police identified the accused with the help of technical evidence and nabbed him from his residence in Khammam.

The police brought him to Hyderabad, where he was produced before court. The accused was remanded to judicial custody.