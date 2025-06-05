Hyderabad: Teen held for impersonating officials

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have arrested a 19-year-old from Rajasthan for allegedly impersonating senior IAS and IPS officers.

Police arrested Arbaj Khan, from Bahadurpur patti Meeran, Alwar, Rajasthan. Arbaj created several fake Facebook profiles, introducing himself as senior government officials and fraudulently obtaining money from his contacts. He is involved in two cases in Telangana.

According to police, on May 12, the Cyber Crime Police received a complaint from a senior bureaucrat regarding the creation of a fake Facebook profile in his name. The fraudulent account was used to send friend requests and solicit money from the complainant’s friends and relatives. The accused also used the complainant’s photographs to create multiple fake profiles, falsely claiming to be a CRPF officer, and sent inappropriate and misleading messages, thereby tarnishing the reputation of high-ranking government officials and misleading the public.

He created fake Facebook and WhatsApp accounts in the names of IAS and IPS officers, trapping their colleagues and extorting money from them. He was creating fake display pictures (DPs) and impersonating them to collect money from their officials.

A team led by Inspector of Police N Ramu cracked the case.

The cyber crime police have advised the general public to remain vigilant and not to fall prey to messages or friend requests on social media platforms that claim to be from senior government officials and request money.

Always verify the authenticity of such communications through official channels. Never send money to any such persons without proper verification of their genuineness..