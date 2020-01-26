Hyderabad: Telangana CM KCR's Gulf tour is scheduled from February 26

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's Gulf Tour is almost finalised and the officials are making arrangements for KCR's trip on February 26. The government, which will announce its Gulf policy ahead of the tour is preparing to bring back the Telangana people who are suffering in those countries. KCR is expected to tour Saudi, Qatar, Dubai and Kuwait.

As part of tour, the chief minister will meet with Telangana expatriates and the heads of government and industrialists to discuss about the investments in Telangana. KCR will hold talks with the gulf leaders to bring back the Telangana people who are in the Gulf countries. However, Telangana IT minister KTR will tour the Gulf earlier to complete the ground work.

Rao as popularly known as, said on Monday that government is likely to introduce Gulf Policy and is expected approve it in budget session in February.