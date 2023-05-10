Hyderabad: Tele-Manas receives over 900 distress calls

Hyderabad : The Tele MANAS initiative, aimed at implementing a comprehensive mental health service network (Tele Mental Health and Normalcy Augmentation System), has proven to be a valuable resource in reaching out to people in distress through counseling during distress calls. On the day the Intermediate results were announced, the Tele-Manas team received over 900 calls from students and parents seeking assistance.

According to a Tele Manas counselor, the majority of the calls were from parents concerned about their child’s lower-than-expected marks. Similarly, students who received adverse results also called feeling dejected. The counselor revealed that generally, the team receives between 60 to 80 distress calls daily, and the team tries to counsel at their level. If the issue persists, the caller’s call is then connected to a psychiatrist who talks to them and makes them feel comfortable.

The number of calls received by the Tele-Manas team has increased in the last three days, with most students calling to inquire about the evaluation and re-examination day. Some students asked how to cope with lower marks. The counselors explained to the students that lower marks do not have any significant impact on their lives and that it is entirely normal to secure low marks.

The Centre launched a toll-free helpline number 14416 as part of the Tele Manas in approximately 20 States, including Telangana, in October 2022. This is a call based on IVRS audio calling with a timely auto-call back approach. Through the automated call-back service, a trained counselor first attends to the caller, and based on the level of care required, either provides the necessary care within their capabilities or refers the caller for specialist care.

Tele Manas receives calls from people experiencing high levels of stress. Some callers have reported depression, indicating suicidal tendencies. If the case is serious enough, the counselors would take the psychiatrist in a conference call and address the issue.

The Tele-Manas team members urged students to avoid stress and stated that they were always available, just one call away.