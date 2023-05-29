Hyderabad: Ten CMs also skipped the NITI Aayog Meeting says Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Hyderabad : The Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders on Sunday lashed out at the Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for questioning the absence of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao in the meeting of NITI Aayog and said that ten chief ministers of the country were also absent.

Addressing a press conference here at the BRSLP office here on Sunday, Government whips G Sunitha and G Balraj lashed out at the BJP government. Sunitha said that the Kishan Reddy should know that 10 chief ministers also did not attend the NITI Aayog meeting.

“There is nothing we can learn from you when we come there. Our responsibility is to fulfill the needs of the people,” said Sunitha.

She said that the BJP leaders should think while talking about CM KCR. The BJP leaders have no understanding of the economic situation of the State. MPs of that party don’t have any interest on Telangana.

“Will the BJP MPs release a white paper on what they have brought to Telangana? Can the BJP leaders tell how many jobs have been filled by the Centre? The BJP leaders have no intention of developing the State. We are going to neighboring States to improve the country and you are visiting there to overthrow the elected goernemnts,” said Sunitha.

G Balraj said the BRS party thought that Parliament would be named after Dr BR Ambedkar.

“Since Narendra Modi was a seasoned politician, we thought that the decision would be for political gains. The Central Minister from State should say how many parties had attended the inauguration of Parliament. Yours is Modisim but not natinoalism,” said Balraj. He said further said that it was only KCR who was fulfilling the aspirations of Ambedkar.