Hyderabad: Tension mounts in Osmania University as students' unions protest

Tension mounted at Osmania University after various students' unions staged protests in the campus condemning the attack on the leaders of students' union by TRSV students.

BSF, BJS, EBC, GVS, TVS, NTVS, NTSQ, youth congress and OU JAC unions were present. They took a rally near arts college. The unions also demanded release of Group 1, 2, 3 notifications.

Speaking on the occasion, they alleged that the youth has been committing suicides due to no job notifications in the state and the Chief Minister is misusing the crores of public money on his birthday, turning a blind eye to the suicides of youngsters.

They also said that it is incorrect to attack the students' unions by the TRS linked student union when they took out a rally against the release of job notifications in the state. The unions also warned of dire consequences if the TRSV did not mend their ways and stop the attacks on students' unions.