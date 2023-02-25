Hyderabad: Thieves make away with 17 tolas of gold in Jeedimetla

The burglars broke into the house at Himayat Sagar and took away 12 tolas of gold, silver articles and Rs 50,000 cash In a shocking incident, burglars broke into two houses at Rajendranagar and made away with property on Saturday.



In first case, the burglars broke into the house at Himayat Sagar and took away 12 tolas of gold, silver articles and Rs 50,000 cash.

In the other case, the offenders broke into a house at Kismatpur and decamped with five tolas of gold, cash and other items.

The police registered cases and are investigating.

On February 2, some unidentified persons broke into a house at Jeedimetla and decamped with gold and cash.

According to the police, the offenders broke into the house located at Shivanagar Jeedimetla and decamped with Rs. 7 lakh cash and 10 tolas of gold.

"The family moved over to a new house and had kept the gold and cash in the old house. When no one was in the house at Shivanagar, the miscreants entered the house and decamped with the property," said Jeedimetla Inspector, M Pavan.

A case is registered by the police and investigation going on. The clues team collected the fingerprints and the police are analysing the footage from the surveillance cameras installed in the vicinity.