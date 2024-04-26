Hyderabad: Time has come to uproot corrupt and dynastic parties says Pushkar Singh Dhami

Hyderabad : Uttarakhand Chief Miniter Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the people of Telangana and said that the time has come to uproot and throw the corrupt and dynastic parties.

He spoke at the nomination rally of BJP Warangal parliamentary candidate Aroori Ramesh and at a public meeting of BJP Nizamabad Lok Sabha candidate Dharmapuri Arvind on Thursday.

Terming the Congress and BRS as corrupt, the Uttarakhand CM said, “The Congress opened shutters turning Telangana into an ATM to fill the coffers of Shahi Parivar in Delhi. The BRS was entangled in the Delhi Liquor scam. Both BRS and Congress have an internal partnership, to support the wrongdoings of one another.”

On the other, under PM Modi's leadership, the country has emerged as the fifth largest economy, surpassing the United Kingdom that ruled the country for over 200 years, he said.



Dhami said PM Modi's leadership has given 33 per cent reservation for women, CAA and Ram Mandir. Modi treats 140 crore people as his family and that has resulted in lifting 25 crore people out of poverty in the last 10 years, he added.



Later, Dhami addressed a meet and greet of people from Uttarakhand in Hyderabad on Thursday and briefed them on the fast-paced development taking place in his state.

