Hyderabad to Compete with Global Cities: CM Revanth Reddy About Future City

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced ambitious plans for the expansion of Future City, envisioning it as a global hub comparable to New York, Tokyo, and Singapore. The CM revealed that an additional 15,000 acres of land is needed to realize this vision and called on farmers to cooperate by offering their land for the project.

"Future City will be a landmark development that positions Hyderabad on par with the world's leading metropolises," said CM Revanth Reddy during a recent meeting. Highlighting Hyderabad's real estate growth, he noted a remarkable 29% increase compared to the previous year, underscoring the city’s rapid progress.

As part of the broader development strategy, the government plans to establish specialized markets for vegetables, fruits, dairy, and meat across 250 acres near Ibrahimpatnam. These facilities aim to enhance supply chains and boost agricultural trade, benefiting both urban and rural stakeholders.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his commitment to sustainable growth and urban modernization, ensuring that Hyderabad continues to attract global attention while serving the needs of its residents. Further details on the Future City project and its implementation are expected to be shared in the coming months.