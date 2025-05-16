Hyderabad to host ‘Jai Hind Sabha’

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is one of the cities identified by Congress to hold ‘Jai Hind Sabhas’ to salute the supreme valour and success of Armed forces. In wake of AICC’s decision, Telangana will be holding the meeting by the end of this month. The meeting also aims to highlight the security lapses and also USA’s involvement in bringing to halt hostilities between India and Pakistan and its claim of ceasefire.

In the list of 15 cities across the nation, the Telangana state capital will also be hosting the ‘Jai Hind Sabhas’. “Indian National Congress will hold them across India to salute the supreme valour and success of our Armed Forces. We also must raise serious questions on security lapses, the Government’s handling of national security, and its silence on the concerning involvement of the US in our national security matters,” posted AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on X platform.

From May 20 to 30, Jai Hind Sabhas will be held in Delhi, Barmer, Shimla, Haldwani, Patna, Jabalpur, Pune, Goa, Bengaluru, Kochi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar and Pathankot, involving army veterans, party leaders, and the general public, he added.

On May 8, the Chief Minister led the massive rally along with Army veterans, police, members of other security agencies and party leaders from Secretariat to Indira Gandhi’s statue at Necklace road by holding the tricolour in his hands. He said the State was with the Army Jawans who held high nation’s pride by teaching the terrorists a lesson during the overnight ‘Operation Sindoor’. “Irrespective of political differences India stands united when the nation’s sovereignty is at stake. If we decide, we shall wipe out Pakistan from the global map, overnight. Pakistan won’t see the dawn the next day,” he had warned.