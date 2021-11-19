Hyderabad: Transgender, accomplice held for chain snatching

The city task force on Friday took a transgender woman and her accomplice into custody for chain snatching and looting people.

The police said the two people were targeting people in the guise of asking for a lift and snatching their gold ornaments and other valuables. Around 40 grams of gold, a laptop and three mobile phones from their possession. The arrested persons were identified as Anjum (39) and Basavaraju (25), both natives of Bengaluru. The two were residing at a lodge at Secunderabad and are committing to the crimes.

While Anjum snatched gold chains from people, Basavaraju disposed of the stolen material and shared it. They were involved in cases in Mahankali and Punjagutta, police said.

According to the police, Anjum was doing odd jobs in Bengaluru and met Basavaraju recently.