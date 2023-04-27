Hyderabad: TS Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj prods officials to speed up poll-related work

Hyderabad : Telangana State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj has asked the District Authorities convene weekly political party meetings and address the issues raised by them. The CEO wanted the authorities to ensure that the process of disposal of claims and objections runs smoothly.

Vikas Raj held a video conference with all District Election Officers (DEOs) on Wednesday and reviewed the election related arrangements. He instructed the DEOs to send proposals for returning officers for the upcoming assembly elections. Additionally, preparations for the First level Checking (FLC) of the EVM'S to be used for the Assembly elections are to be started from June 1 this year. This will be taken up by the DEO's along with the deployed team of engineers. The CEO also discussed the identification of state-level and district-level master trainers (SMLT/DLMT) for various topics.

Furthermore, the disposal of application forms 6,7,8 and preparation of the supplementary electoral roll with April 1 as the qualifying date were discussed, which will be published April 30.

The CEO emphasized the need to take up SVEEP activities in low voter turnout areas and asked them to come up with a specific action plan. Further, he asked the DEOs to engage a dedicated social media team in the DEO office to monitor relevant posts. The status of EPIC card printing, and delivery were also reviewed. Already about 15 lakh EPIC cards have been delivered recently and the printing and delivery rest of the cards is under process, the official said.