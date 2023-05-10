Hyderabad: TSBIE declares Intermediate Public Examiantion-March-2023 results

Hyderabad : Girls outshined boys in the Intermediate Public Examiantion-March-2023 (IPE-March-2023) results declared on Tuesday but the overall pass percentage this year has dipped by 1.41 per cent as compared to 2022. It is said to be lowest in last five years.

In the first-year results declared on Tuesday, the cumulative overall pass percentage of girls in general and vocational streams stood at 68.68 per cent against boys' overall pass percentage of 54.66 per cent. The pass percentage of girls continued to be higher in the general stream this year with 68.85 per cent as against the boys' pass percentage of 56.80 per cent.

In the second year, the percentage of girls was 73.46 per cent in the general stream and 80.12 in the vocational stream. The cumulative general and vocational pass percentage of regular and private students stood at 71.57 per cent. Regarding boys, pass percentage was 60.66 in general and 54.29 in vocational and the cumulative pass percentage of general and vocational of both regular and private was 55.60 per cent.

The group-wise pass percentages showed that MPC group students in both the first and second years stood at 75.94 and 72.73 respectively. Followed by the highest percentage in the BPC stream and the MEC stream stood in the third position.

Candidates can download the coloured marks memos online from https:tsbie.cgg.gov.in and https://results.cgg.gov.in

If the students find any discrepancies in mark memos they can lodge a complaint within ten days of the results either through the school principals concerned or by sending a mail to [email protected] or call on 040-24600100/24655027.

The Intermediate supplementary examination will be held from June 4 in two sessions. Students will have to pay the fee for the same between May 10 to 16.