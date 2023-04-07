Hyderabad: TSRTC electric bus catches fire at Begumpet

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a moving TSRTC electric bus caught fire at Begumpet on Friday morning. Thankfully, none were injured in the incident. On information, the police and fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames. The police suspect that a short circuit could have resulted in fire.



According to the Police, the incident took place around 9am, when the bus was proceeding from Begumpet towards Paradise.

The bus driver immediately stopped the bus after noticing fire. The passengers were evacuated from the bus and was sent off to a faraway place from the bus.