Hyderabad: TSRTC makes unique mobile sanitising bus

Hyderabad: In the fight against Coronavirus, the TSRTC has come up with a unique bus with sprinklers spraying sodium hyphochloride, which would help in containing spread of virus.

The 'Mobile Sanitising Bus' is made out of an old bus by the Kacheguda depot in the city. It has a 200-litre barrel and a half horse power mortar and six nozzles, from which the chemical substance is sprinkled in the bus.

All the seats have been removed. An official said the objective is to make passengers to pass by the bus before enter bus station. By the time one gets in and gets out, the chemical will be on entire body.

The official said that they were told by the senior officials that someone in Bengaluru had done this exercise and wanted the RTC personnel to emulate the same.

The Kacheguda depot came forward to take up pilot project. Once the project gets approval from the health department, after carrying out modifications, if any, more buses would be turned into 'Sanitising Buses' and placed at major depots, the official added.