Hyderabad: UGC communication asked to Spare RT-PCR machines for Corona tests

Hyderabad: A University Grants Commission (UGC) communication to the higher educational institutions (HEIs) and research institutions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been creating confusion among the universities and colleges.

The latest UGC communication asked the HEIs to make the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) existing in different departments and research institutions available to the local district health authorities by August 31. This was done to increase the per day Covid-19 testing capacity to 60,000, against the backdrop of spiraling cases of coronavirus.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior official from the NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada said that apart from the medical colleges, the RT-PCRs are also used by the departments of biomedical research, molecular biology. In some cases, the same is used by the institutions engaged in veterinary medicine and research, he added.

It may be mentioned here that the UGC circular to the HEIs has come following a communication from the Union HRD Ministry. The communication highlighted an increase in the demand for Covid-19 testing as it felt that there is a need to strengthen the testing centres with additional deployment of more RT-PCR machines.

It may be mentioned here that the UGC had recently notified the alternative academic calendar for the year 2020-21. Following that, the HEIs have been announcing the new academic calendars as per the UGC guidelines to commence the academic activity from September.

The HEIs engaged in the basic sciences, particularly life science streams have to design their schedules commencing the theory classes through online mode and postpone the practical or research works that involve the usage of RT-PCR machines, on a later date, the official said.

While the latest UGC communication asked for the temporary deployment of RT-PCR machines by August 31, the HEIs designing their academic schedule have to postpone their practical classes that involve these machines.