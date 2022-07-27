Hyderabad: Unique and first of its kind restoration of gopuram in city

Hyderabad: Chilkur Balaji Temple head priest CS Rajgarajan on Tuesday visited Ammapalli Sita Ramachandra Swamy Devalayam to take stock of the unique and first-of-its-kind restoration of its gopuram.

According to a release issued here, he said the Ammapalli shrine is an ancient temple about five km from the RGI Airport. There are no inscriptions of the temple, but legend has it that it was built during the time of Kalyani Chalukyas. The Eastern Kalyani Chalukyas did rule the region sometime between seventh and 12th century AD.

The gali gopuram is a magnificent work of art that rises some 80 ft in the air. Though it is similar to other gali gopurams in South India, like Hampi and Tirupati, the one at Ammapalli is leaner; it is a combination of limestone plaster, baked bricks and stucco giving it a more dramatic appearance.

Surprisingly, the multi-storeyed gopuram also incorporates elements of Rajasthani architecture, such as the flared chajjas that curve upwards. It has weathered over a period of time and required restoration. Since this is a unique structure only traditional material like limestone, brick mortar needed to be used. The work began a few months back with the stucco images being slowly restored with the help of limestone sourced from Bellary. Huge grinders are grinding the limestone adjacent to the temple with skilled artisans working slowly to restore the images.

The Chilkur priest was happy to climb up the gopuram carefully to see the restoration work. "Telangana is witnessing a great restoration work. This will remain in the cherished memories of conservationists like me," Rangarajan exclaimed. The restoration work is planned in a phased manner. according to the renovation committee, he added.