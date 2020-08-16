Hyderabad: Universities, colleges celebrate Independence Day amid heavy rains

Hyderabad: Bracing the continued downpour, universities, colleges and other educational institutions celebrated the 74 Independence Day on Saturday.

After unfurling the tricolour at English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Vice-Chancellor, Prof Suresh Kumar said that the university earned the unique distinction of being the first university in the country to shift from face-to-face to online mode of teaching from March 19. Also, it was the first to have conducted examinations online for all courses and programmes and declaring results on July 2, this year.

At the University of Hyderabad, Vice-Chancellor, Appa Rao Podile hoisted the national flag. Listing out the achievements of the university and ongoing development activities, he said that the UoH has been conferred with the status of Institution of Eminence (IoE). By making coordinated efforts the university should use the same to become one among the top 200 universities in the world, he added.

In his address after hoisting the national flag, Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU), Vice-Chancellor, Dr V Praveen Rao asked all the stakeholders of the university to work hard to contribute their best to fulfil the vision of Telangana to make agriculture profitable for the farming community.

Dr G Laxma Reddy, Registrar, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University hoisted the tri-colour on the occasion of independence day and he asked the teaching and non-teaching staff to work hard for the developed of the university and also to serve society during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), Secretary and Commissioner of Intermediate Education Syed Omer Jaleel hoisted the national flag.