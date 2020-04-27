Hyderabad: Utilise lockdown to expedite works

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar on Monday asked GHMC engineers to utilise the lockdown period to expedite the foundation works and construction of retaining wall of the Balanagar flyover.

The Principal Secretary, along with Mayor B Rammohan, visited Kukatpally and inspected the Balanagar flyover works. As the land acquisition process was completed, Arvind Kumar asked the officials to speed up the civil works by instructing the contractors to bring in more manpower and material. HMDA Chief Engineer BLN Reddy informed that as there was very less traffic owing to the lockdown, seven foundations which could not be completed earlier due to road width constraints and properties acquisition were completed. Another two foundations would also be completed by the end of this month, he added.

Construction of flyover between Balanagar crossroads to Narsapur cross roads was taken by the HMDA. A 6-lane two way flyover in the direction of Kukatpally Y junction to Bowenpally junction crossing Narsapur cross roads and Fatehnagar junction was envisaged. The total cost of the project is Rs 387 crore of which Rs 265 crores is towards land acquisition while the remaining Rs 122 crore is towards civil construction work.