Hyderabad: Visitors entry restricted at secretariat amid rising cases

With the spike in the coronavirus positive cases, the government on Friday passed an order to restrict the entry of visitors into secretariat.

A circular issued by the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday said, "Routine issue of visitors/temporary passes should be suspended. Only those visitors who have proper permission of the officer, whom they want to meet, should be allowed after being properly

In addition to this, the precautionary measures like face mask, social distancing and frequent sanitisation will be strictly followed as suggested by the state health department.