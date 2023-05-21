Hyderabad: VXI Global Solutions to set up its centre in the city under ITES sector

The flow of investments to the Telangana state continues during the visit of IT Minister KTR (Minister KTR) to America. The companies are coming forward to set up their centers in Hyderabad because of the favorable business environment in Telangana. As a part of this, VXI Global Solutions of Bain Capital Group has announced that it will set up a center in Hyderabad in the field of IT related services.



After the meeting with Minister KTR, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Erika Bogar King disclosed this through which 10,000 people will get job opportunities. VXI Global Solutions provides services in 42 countries worldwide. Meanwhile, Minister KTR expressed happiness with the arrival of another IT company in the city.

Similarly, Mondee Holdings has announced that it will set up a Technology Center of Excellence in the state. Prasad Gundumogula, founder chairman and CEO of Mandi Holdings met Minister KTR in Houston. On this occasion, they have come forward to set up Hyderabad Technology Centre through which 2000 people will get job opportunities.





