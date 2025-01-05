Hyderabad will Become a Global Business Hub: CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized the state government's commitment to fostering investments in Hyderabad, as the city evolves into a global hub. Speaking at the Global Business Conference organized by the American Progressive Telugu Association (#APTA) in Hyderabad, the CM assured full government support to investors.

Unlimited Investment Opportunities

Highlighting the city’s potential, the CM said, “Hyderabad offers limitless opportunities for investments across sectors like IT, pharma, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, Future City projects, and the Musi Riverfront Development. The government welcomes those with a clear business plan and guarantees hassle-free approvals.”

A Call for Industrial Growth

The CM expressed hope that the Global Business Conference would attract significant investments to Telangana, resulting in the establishment of industries. He emphasized the need for these industries to create job opportunities for unemployed youth in the state. “Our government is committed to providing a safe and trustworthy environment for investors,” he added.

Progressive Policies

During the conference, the CM revealed that the state government recently introduced a tourism policy and approved a new energy policy during a cabinet meeting earlier in the day. These policies aim to enhance Telangana's appeal as a destination for business and innovation.

Vision for a Global Hyderabad

Expressing the government’s determination to position Hyderabad among global cities like New York, London, and Tokyo, the CM said, “We are working tirelessly to transform Hyderabad into a competitive global city. I invite everyone to join us in this mission and become partners in the city’s growth story.”

The conference marked another step forward in Hyderabad's journey to becoming a premier destination for global investors and a beacon of economic growth in India.