Live
- Midday meal facility will enhance student attendance, health: Collector Venkateswar
- Belt shops near schools will be removed: MLA
- SVU V-C dismisses allegations on scrap sales as baseless
- HYDRA’s Prajavani Initiative to Begin from Monday
- World Telugu Conference Concludes Today in Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy to Attend Closing Ceremony
- Heavy Police Deployment at KIMS Hospital Amid Allu Arjun’s Possible Visit
- No Deposit Bonus Casino India 2024 - Lopebet Offers
- Public funds misused under YSR Jagananna colonies
- Allu Arjun to Appear Before Chikkadpally Police Station Today
- Govt Whip reviews Vemulawada temple development works
Just In
Hyderabad will Become a Global Business Hub: CM Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized the state government's commitment to fostering investments in Hyderabad, as the city evolves into a global hub.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized the state government's commitment to fostering investments in Hyderabad, as the city evolves into a global hub. Speaking at the Global Business Conference organized by the American Progressive Telugu Association (#APTA) in Hyderabad, the CM assured full government support to investors.
Unlimited Investment Opportunities
Highlighting the city’s potential, the CM said, “Hyderabad offers limitless opportunities for investments across sectors like IT, pharma, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, Future City projects, and the Musi Riverfront Development. The government welcomes those with a clear business plan and guarantees hassle-free approvals.”
A Call for Industrial Growth
The CM expressed hope that the Global Business Conference would attract significant investments to Telangana, resulting in the establishment of industries. He emphasized the need for these industries to create job opportunities for unemployed youth in the state. “Our government is committed to providing a safe and trustworthy environment for investors,” he added.
Progressive Policies
During the conference, the CM revealed that the state government recently introduced a tourism policy and approved a new energy policy during a cabinet meeting earlier in the day. These policies aim to enhance Telangana's appeal as a destination for business and innovation.
Vision for a Global Hyderabad
Expressing the government’s determination to position Hyderabad among global cities like New York, London, and Tokyo, the CM said, “We are working tirelessly to transform Hyderabad into a competitive global city. I invite everyone to join us in this mission and become partners in the city’s growth story.”
The conference marked another step forward in Hyderabad's journey to becoming a premier destination for global investors and a beacon of economic growth in India.