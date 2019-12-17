Trending :
Hyderabad: Woman employee of a private engineering company dies in a road accident

Hyderabad: A woman employee of a private engineering company died in a road accident on Tuesday at Gudimalkapur crossroad. According to Asif Nagar police, the victim identified as Janaki.

The accident occurred when a water tanker hits her with high speed while she was going to the office. With serious head injuries, she died on the spot. On receipt of information, Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General hospital mortuary and took up investigation. More details awaited.

