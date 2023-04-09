Hyderabad: Woman hangs self after heated argument with husband

Hyderabad: A woman identified as Sathwika allegedly committed suicide after a dispute with her husband. This unfortunate incident took place at KPHB Phase-1 on Friday.



It is learnt that the woman, a bank employee of a private bank, was married to Venkata Harish, who is a software employee for two years and the couple has an eight-months-old son.

According to Police, in the recent time, not everything was well between the couple and they often used to have an argument over family issues. Unfortunately, on Friday, Sathwika reportedly hanged herself in her bedroom.

Venkatesh Harish grew suspicious after Sathwika did not come out of the room even after several hours and knocked on the door. Having no response from his wife Venkatesh forcibly opened the door and found Sathwika hanging.

He rushed her to a nearby hospital where doctor declared brought her dead.

The KPHB police rushed to the spot and took up investigation. The police has filed a case based on the complaint filed by Sathwika's family against Venkata Harish. He is taken into custody. Investigation is underway.