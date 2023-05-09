Hyderabad: Youth Declaration focuses on 5 points

Hyderabad: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi released the Youth Declaration during her public meeting here on Monday. The declaration consists of five major promises: Job to one from each of the families of martyrs. Rs 25,000 pension to one of the family members and recognise them as freedom fighters. Two lakh jobs to be filled in the first year of coming to power. To fill all backlog posts in SC, ST, BC and Minorities category. Release job calendar every year and give Rs 4,000 dole to unemployed youth. Strengthen the TSPSC like UPSC to fill vacancies in a transparent manner.

Third Declaration was to make Telangana unemployment free state. To introduce a centralised online registration system for jobs. Employment exchanges in the 7 zones. Skill development centres and training classes in every district.



Reservation of 75 per cent jobs to locals in the private industries. Rs 10 lakh interest free loans to unemployed youth. Bring in a new act to safeguard the interests of Gulf workers and create a system to protect them from falling prey to agents.

Full fee reimbursement to the students of ST, SC, BC and minorities and waiver of Rs 4,000 crore old dues. Promoting state universities as Integrated Universities. New universities for Adilabad, Khammam and Medak. Four IIITs, a sports academy like in the US to promote rural youth talent.

Two special universities in Hyderabad and Warangal to provide education free of cost from LKG to PG for children of employees of TSRTC and police. Electric scooters to every college-going girl student.