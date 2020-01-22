Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Youth kills friend for using abusive language

Hyderabad: Youth kills friend for using abusive languageRepresentation Image
Highlights

A youngster allegedly killed his friend after the latter called him using abusive language.

A youngster allegedly killed his friend after the latter called him using abusive language. The incident occurred on Monday night under Kukatpally police station limits and it came to light on Tuesday.

The victim, Sudhir (20), a resident of Yadava Basti in Moosapet went to meet his friends G Kiran, Naveen and Ram Babu and consumed alcohol with them in a ground near Khaithalpur. Later, three other friends identified as Kiran, Saber and Harshavardhan joined them.

While they were talking to one another, Sudhir called Saber using abusive language which ensued to a fight between the two. In a fit of rage, Saber broke a beer bottle and stabbed Sudhir in the throat.

Sudhir was shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Based on the complaint of Sudhir's mother Lakshmi, the police registered a case and took Saber into custody.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories
Top