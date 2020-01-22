Hyderabad: Youth kills friend for using abusive language

A youngster allegedly killed his friend after the latter called him using abusive language. The incident occurred on Monday night under Kukatpally police station limits and it came to light on Tuesday.

The victim, Sudhir (20), a resident of Yadava Basti in Moosapet went to meet his friends G Kiran, Naveen and Ram Babu and consumed alcohol with them in a ground near Khaithalpur. Later, three other friends identified as Kiran, Saber and Harshavardhan joined them.

While they were talking to one another, Sudhir called Saber using abusive language which ensued to a fight between the two. In a fit of rage, Saber broke a beer bottle and stabbed Sudhir in the throat.

Sudhir was shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Based on the complaint of Sudhir's mother Lakshmi, the police registered a case and took Saber into custody.