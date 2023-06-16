Hyderabad youth won title of "Mr Most Charming Teen"

Hyderabad: Devansh Vithlani, a youngster from Hyderabad city has won the titles of "Mr Teen Asia", "Mr Most Charming Teen" and "Mr Teen World, second runner-up" in the "Grand-Sea Mister & Miss Grand-C Mister Teen and Miss Teen" contests held recently in Sofia City of Bulgaria.

Representing Teens of India, Devansh Vithlani has shown his exceptional talent as a multi-talented artiste, who has crossed many rounds of these competitions and proudly won these titles, making the Country proud and proving himself to be a talented artiste of International acclaim. Devansh Vithlani is known as singing, dancing, modelling, acting, drama, theatre artiste as a musician, who plays instruments like guitar, tabla, keyboard, piano and so on and is known as a complete entertainer by showing his talent on various stages in Hyderabad as well as major cities of the country like Bengaluru, New Delhi, Lucknow, Banaras.

Devansh Vithlani, after completing his Degree in Hyderabad, he is pursuing higher studies in Drama, Theatre and Film Acting in USA with the interest of making his career in Drama, Theatre and Film Acting. Speaking on the occasion, Devansh Vithlani said "art is a way of life" and wants to gain a special place in music and performing arts world. Devansh Vitlani aspires to work under banners like Paramount Pictures, one of the oldest and largest film making companies, and one day work with big stars like his favourite Henry Cavill, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise, and so on.