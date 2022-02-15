Hyderabad's Bahadurpura flyover nearing completion

Bahadurpura flyover which is being developed by the GHMC under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) is nearing completion. According to the officials, the flyover is expected to be completed by March end.



The 690-metre long flyover is being built at a cost of Rs 69 crore and is said to ease traffic congestion in Old City. The flyover will benefit the people travelling via Bahadurpura junction and those who are visiting the Nehru Zoological Park.

A GHMC official said that laying of the foundation, ramps, crash barriers and friction slabs have been completed and other civic works are pending which are expected to be completed by March.

For the construction of the flyover, 45 properties were acquired besides shifting the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution utilities, the official said, adding that plans are underway to develop greenery under flyover and also set up vertical gardens on the pillars of the structure.