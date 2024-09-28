Hyderabad's Historic Stepwells to be Restored with Support from Industry

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's vision of preserving Hyderabad's heritage by restoring its historic structures has gained momentum. Several ancient stepwells in the city are set to be revitalized with the support of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) representatives, who have stepped forward to contribute to the project.

In a meeting at the Secretariat, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and top government officials, discussed the restoration efforts with members of CII Telangana Council. Several companies signed agreements with the state's tourism department to take up the restoration of these historic stepwells.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to protect Hyderabad’s historical monuments and urged industrialists to play an active role in preserving the city's cultural heritage. He noted that the restoration of stepwells will not only safeguard history but also boost tourism in the region.

Revanth Reddy highlighted the government's ambitious plan to clean the Musi River and develop the areas around it into tourist attractions. He also mentioned that the Old Assembly building is being restored and will soon host legislative council activities.

The Chief Minister called upon CII to take responsibility for preserving the iconic Jubilee Hall, given its historical significance. Additionally, he stressed the importance of safeguarding other heritage sites such as Osmania General Hospital, High Court, City College, and the Purana Pul Bridge.

As part of the stepwell restoration initiative, Infosys has adopted the Mahalakha stepwell at Osmania University, while the Life Sciences company has taken on the Manchirevula stepwell. Bharat Biotech will restore the Salar Jung and Ammappalli stepwells, Dodla Dairy will revitalize the Adikmet stepwell, TSRTC will restore the Falaknuma stepwell, and the Residency stepwell in Koti will be restored by Women’s College.

This collaborative effort between the government and industries aims to preserve Hyderabad's architectural legacy for future generations while promoting the city as a key tourist destination.