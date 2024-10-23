HYDRA lens on city lakes, takes up cleanup process

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) is now focusing on improving the condition of the lakes. The HYDRA started the cleanup process to remove the debris that accumulated around the lakes after the demolition activities.

HYDRA has launched a significant initiative to restore the rejuvenating lakes, where the department dismantled illegal structures located within the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones of lakes and other water bodies. Notices have been sent to owners, urging them to clear away waste from the demolished structures.

In its commitment to lake cleanliness, HYDRA is actively removing debris and construction waste from Errakunta Lake in the Nizampet municipality. Notably, in August, HYDRA took decisive action by demolishing three five-storey buildings that were under construction within the FTL area of Errakunta Lake.

According to the officials, the cleanup process will be completed in the next three days. Led by HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath, initiatives to revitalise Errakunta Lake are underway, focusing on improving the health of the water body and its surrounding ecosystem. Local residents are enthusiastically supporting these initiatives.

As a part of preserving lakes and water bodies, HYDRA is diligently documenting the exact location and detailed history of the lakes and water bodies using photographs and maps from the National Remote Sensing Department. Approximately 85 per cent of the encroachments on these ponds have received construction permits.

In light of this, HYDRA officials have determined that demolition is not a feasible solution and have opted to concentrate on preserving the existing lakes. Initiatives for the beautification of lakes in the city are scheduled to begin in November, said officials.

Meanwhile, families and owners of demolished houses Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur and Erla Cheruvu at Madinaguda, Hafizpet division, are demanding compensation from the State government.

They questioned who would compensate for their losses. “In spite of providing all necessary documentation, our homes were demolished and no compensation was provided. Now we are left homeless,” said families.