HYDRA won't spare any encroachments

With regard to the GO111, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said there are certain Supreme Court guidelines on the lands and modifications cannot be taken up on these lands. Any decision on this, will be taken only based on those guidelines, he said. The Supreme Court has given relaxations to some buildings like Secretariat and GHMC, he said

Hyderabad: Ruling out political vendetta in the removal of all encroachments from FTL and buffer zones of lakes, nalas and other water bodies, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that HYDRA at present is restricted its activities to Hyderabad. “It would not spare any such encroachments whether it is in new city or Old City, and irrespective of the fact as to whom it belongs to,” he said.

“We have started the demolition drive from the residence of Pallam Raju, who is from the Congress party,” said Revanth Reddy. “But the opposition will not note this point,” he said. Replying to a question, Revanth Reddy said BRS leader K T Rama Rao had alleged that his brother also had constructed some buildings in the FTL zone, if the BRS can show necessary documents, he would personally supervise the demolition of such buildings. Having land near lakes is one thing and having illegal constructions is a different thing, he said.

In an informal interaction with the media, the CM said that many bigwigs had constructed educational institutions but at the same time the government will wait for the schools to complete the education year lest the students may suffer. Regarding the Janwada farmhouse, Revanth Reddy pointed out that during the year 2020, he had shown the proof about it being illegal and recalled that the BRS leader KTR assured to demolish it. On the argument that the Sarpanch had given the permission, the CM said Sarpanch is not the competent authority to give permissions.

The CM made it clear that it will be the responsibility of the buyers to make sure that their land was not in the FTL or buffer zone. He also said that inquiry was also going on against the officials who were responsible for the illegal constructions in the buffer zones. When asked about the GO111, the chief minister said that there were Supreme Court guidelines on the lands and modifications cannot be taken up on these. Any decision on this should be taken only based on those guidelines. The Supreme Court has given relaxations to some buildings like Secretariat, GHMC and others.



On Kavitha getting out of jail, Revanth Reddy said, “We didn’t find fault with the bail but one should note that AAP leader Sisodia got bail after 16 months, Arvind Kejriwal could not get it whereas Kavitha got bail with the help of BJP. Harish Rao worked for BJP in Lok Sabha polls hence it won eight seats and the bail is result of that secret tie up.”

On BRS criticism of loan waivers, Revanth Reddy said that the protests were taken up by the BRS leaders but not the farmers.