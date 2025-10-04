HYDRAA conducts demolitions in Kondapur of Hyderabad

HYDRAA officials conducted demolitions on a 36-acre parcel of government land located in Bhikshapati Nagar, adjacent to the RTA office. The operation took place under heavy police protection, with authorities setting up barricades two kilometres away to restrict access for local residents.

The locals were taken by surprise, as some had occupied the area for as long as 60 years. HYDRAA has also established temporary shelters for those affected by the demolitions and has placed fences around the area, clearly marking it as government property.

Officials have estimated the value of this land, recorded under Survey No. 59, to be approximately Rs 3,600 crore. Despite the legal backing for the demolitions, local farmers have expressed their grievances, asserting their long-standing claims to the they have farmed for decades