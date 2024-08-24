HYDRAA demolishes N Convention centre in Hyderabad

In a significant move against alleged illegal encroachments, authorities have commenced the demolition of N Convention, a facility owned by senior Tollywood actor Nagarjuna, located in the heart of Madhapur. This action follows complaints received by HYDRAA regarding the convention's construction, which purportedly occupies the Tummidikunta pond area.

On Saturday morning, demolition efforts began, resulting in heavy traffic disruptions as police cordoned off all roads leading to the convention center. Media access was strictly controlled, with barricades preventing journalists from covering the demolition process.

N Convention has faced longstanding allegations of being constructed within the Flood Level Line (FTL), occupying approximately ten acres of land. Reports indicate that the facility has encroached upon a total area of three and a half acres of the pond. Although earlier announcements suggested that action would be taken against such structures, no measures were implemented until now.