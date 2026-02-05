HYDRAA steps up fire safety drive ahead of summer

Ahead of the summer season, authorities have launched extensive awareness programmes across the city to prevent fire accidents.

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath urged citizens, traders and commercial establishments to strictly follow fire safety norms to prevent loss of life and property.

The Commissioner said HYDRAA inspections have already led to the sealing of some shops for safety violations. However, following representations from shop owners and traders’ associations seeking time to comply, HYDRAA has granted a grace period till the end of February.

He added that large-scale awareness campaigns and mock drills are being conducted across the city in coordination with various departments.

The Commissioner advised key fire safety guidelines for citizens and establishments, including using cellars only for parking and not for storage of goods; avoiding the installation of grills or locking cellars; and ensuring that cellars are free of garbage, as accumulated waste can trigger fires and endanger entire complexes. He also stressed that cellars should not be used for watchman residences, canteens, cooking, or burning of waste.

Citizens were advised to keep access and exit routes clear and never block stairways, emphasising that lifts must not be used during fires and staircases are the only safe escape routes. The use of quality electrical equipment was recommended, along with avoiding overloading circuits and jointed wiring. The Commissioner also urged establishments to install and maintain fire safety equipment, ensure fire extinguishers are accessible and functional through regular checks, and install fire alarm systems, including red emergency buttons, for immediate alerts.

He called for extra vigilance in buildings where commercial activity operates on the ground floors of apartment complexes. Citizens were urged to report fire safety violations or potential hazards to the HYDRA Control Room at 9000113667, along with details, photos or videos, and live location. In case of fire emergencies, people should immediately dial 101 for the fire service.

HYDRAA appealed to all residents and business owners to act responsibly and adhere to safety guidelines, stressing that timely precautions can help avert major disasters during peak summer months.