HYDRA's bulldozers ready to raze encroachments on Musi river bed

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) is set to eliminate illegal encroachments, especially in areas adjacent to Musi river, where rampant construction over the past decade and a half has resulted in significant developments. The constructions not only encroached the riverbank, but also extended into the FTL and its designated buffer zones.

According to HYDRA, notices have been issued to the occupants along the Musi near the Chaderghat and Musarambagh areas. The demolition process is likely to start in the coming week. The government is actively working on alternative solutions to provide double-bedroom houses to the deserving victims.

Additionally, HYDRA has presented an extensive report detailing encroachments to the authorities. Revenue officials have discovered that there are over 10,000 residences alongside the river.

MA&UD Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore had recently established an objective for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and HYDRA to fully restore a minimum of 50 water bodies, with five water bodies targeted in each zone. With this initiative, HYDRA has chosen to prioritise cleaning of nalas to facilitate completion of these projects.

HYDRA Commissioner A V Ranganath had recently held a series of discussions with engineering officials to address critical issues related to fieldwork in the region. During the discussions, he emphasised the urgent need to tackle the problem of illegally erected non-residential structures that are obstructing nalas, or drainage channels, which are vital for managing rainwater runoff. He directed the team to remove all illegal constructions by the end of the rainy season.

The immediate focus must be on clearing the encroachments to ensure that nalas can function effectively, particularly in the face of potential flooding. By prioritising removal of the illegal structures, the commissioner aims to safeguard the community from the adverse effects of heavy rainfall and flooding, which can lead to significant property damage and pose risks to public safety.

Following the directives of Ranganath, the team focused on nala encroachments in the GHMC area, which has 370 km of nalas and 1,250 km of floodwater channels that flow into the Musi. Recent heavy rainfall caused significant waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas, largely due to the encroachments and ongoing construction. A prior GHMC survey identified over 12,000 encroachments impacting the nalas.

To bolster its efforts the government appointed 23 special police officers, which includes 18 CIs and 5 SIs. This strategic move not only strengthens the enforcement of regulations, but also ensures that the agency has the necessary manpower to tackle the growing issue of illegal constructions effectively.

The special deployment aims to strengthen HYDRA’s capacity in monitoring and protecting assets, as well as responding to disasters effectively within the city.