I am next CM of Telangana, claims KA Paul

Munugodu: The Praja Shanti Party chief and contestant of Munugodu by-polls, KA Paul expressed anger over the election officer who stopped his vehicle while on his way to the party office in the constituency. While arguing with the poll official, KA Paul said that Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj is his follower.



He further expressed anger and asked the officials to say his name and asked to show his ID card. Later, he said that he is the next CM of Telangana and he doesn't care where the officer came from.

The argument took place after the poll official stopped the vehicle of KA Paul for inspection and sound system.